KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WJ COWAY 89,600 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,000 UP 6,500
IBK 11,150 UP 50
KorElecTerm 41,600 UP 800
NamhaeChem 8,230 UP 200
DONGSUH 16,250 DN 50
BGF 5,390 UP 40
SamsungEng 19,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 4,300 DN 45
SAMSUNG CARD 37,800 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 22,900 UP 450
KT 26,150 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL262500 UP11500
LG Uplus 13,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 UP 500
KT&G 94,100 DN 600
DHICO 5,560 UP 70
LG Display 15,400 DN 500
Kangwonland 29,400 UP 400
NAVER 188,000 0
Kakao 167,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 614,000 UP 6,000
DSME 27,200 DN 50
DSINFRA 5,180 UP 30
DWEC 4,515 UP 130
Donga ST 110,000 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,600 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 233,500 UP 4,000
DongwonF&B 228,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 37,350 DN 150
LGH&H 1,404,000 UP 61,000
LGCHEM 332,500 UP 7,500
KEPCO E&C 19,250 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,100 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,700 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 66,600 DN 200
Celltrion 179,500 UP 2,000
Huchems 19,200 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,500 UP 2,500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
2
Population growth slowest in 2019, aged citizens hit new record high
-
3
U.S. reaches out to N.K. 'through various channels': Trump's national security adviser
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. Army chiefs to meet in Washington this week
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. make some progress in defense cost talks: Seoul's negotiator