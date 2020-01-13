Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:41 January 13, 2020

WJ COWAY 89,600 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,000 UP 6,500
IBK 11,150 UP 50
KorElecTerm 41,600 UP 800
NamhaeChem 8,230 UP 200
DONGSUH 16,250 DN 50
BGF 5,390 UP 40
SamsungEng 19,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 4,300 DN 45
SAMSUNG CARD 37,800 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 22,900 UP 450
KT 26,150 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL262500 UP11500
LG Uplus 13,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 UP 500
KT&G 94,100 DN 600
DHICO 5,560 UP 70
LG Display 15,400 DN 500
Kangwonland 29,400 UP 400
NAVER 188,000 0
Kakao 167,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 614,000 UP 6,000
DSME 27,200 DN 50
DSINFRA 5,180 UP 30
DWEC 4,515 UP 130
Donga ST 110,000 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,600 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 233,500 UP 4,000
DongwonF&B 228,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 37,350 DN 150
LGH&H 1,404,000 UP 61,000
LGCHEM 332,500 UP 7,500
KEPCO E&C 19,250 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,100 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,700 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 66,600 DN 200
Celltrion 179,500 UP 2,000
Huchems 19,200 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,500 UP 2,500
(MORE)

