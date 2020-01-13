KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,000 UP 2,300
KIH 70,100 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 27,850 DN 650
GS 48,150 DN 150
CJ CGV 32,850 UP 550
HYUNDAILIVART 13,300 UP 400
LIG Nex1 30,500 DN 450
FILA KOREA 48,300 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 140,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,750 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,205 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 232,000 UP 11,500
LF 16,600 UP 50
FOOSUNG 8,640 DN 60
JW HOLDINGS 5,950 UP 40
SK Innovation 138,000 0
POONGSAN 22,850 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 46,700 DN 100
Hansae 16,750 0
LG HAUSYS 53,700 0
Youngone Corp 33,050 DN 800
KOLON IND 46,950 UP 150
HanmiPharm 298,500 UP 6,000
BNK Financial Group 7,100 UP 10
emart 120,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY302 50 UP100
CUCKOO 112,000 UP 6,500
COSMAX 87,000 UP 4,400
MANDO 32,950 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 440,500 UP 4,000
INNOCEAN 68,400 UP 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 33,100 UP 100
Netmarble 96,500 UP 6,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S322500 DN500
ORION 110,500 UP 5,000
BGF Retail 168,000 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 66,500 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 22,600 DN 1,100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,300 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 10,600 UP 100
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
2
Population growth slowest in 2019, aged citizens hit new record high
-
3
U.S. reaches out to N.K. 'through various channels': Trump's national security adviser
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. Army chiefs to meet in Washington this week
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. make some progress in defense cost talks: Seoul's negotiator