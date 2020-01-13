S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 13, 2020
All Headlines 16:36 January 13, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.328 1.330 -0.2
3-year TB 1.418 1.425 -0.7
10-year TB 1.729 1.706 +2.3
2-year MSB 1.407 1.413 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.989 1.991 -0.2
91-day CD 1.460 1.460 0.0
(END)
