S. Korea to send condolence delegation to funeral of Oman's Sultan Qaboos
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will have its defense minister lead a government delegation to the funeral of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the longest-serving monarch in the Middle East, who died last week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
The nine-member delegation, led by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, will visit the country through Wednesday. It also includes Ambassador to Oman Kim Chang-kyu and Lee Won-ik, director general of international policy at the defense ministry.
Sultan Qaboos, who led Oman for nearly half a century and is credited with the country's modernization, died on Friday at the age of 79. His cousin, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, was sworn in as new sultan on Saturday.
On Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a condolence message to Oman, while First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young visited the Omani Embassy in Seoul on Monday to express his condolences.
Seoul's foreign ministry expressed appreciation for Qaboos' contribution to strengthening relations between South Korea and Oman through such efforts as signing a long-term energy supply contract.
