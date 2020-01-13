SKT forms task force with 5 Asian telcos on 5G mobile edge computing
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. (SKT), South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Monday it has formed an international task force with five Asian telecommunication firms to develop 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) technologies and services.
Led by SKT, Global MEC TF will be comprised of Hong Kong's PCCW Global Ltd. and HKT Ltd., Taiwan's Taiwan Mobile Co., Singapore's Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., and the Philippines' Globe Telecom Inc.
All the companies are members of Bridge Alliance that represents more than 30 major mobile telecommunication firms in Asia, Australia and Africa.
SKT said the task force will bring the Asian telecommunication firms together to develop MEC technologies and services. It also aims to play a major role in setting up MEC platform standards.
MEC is a key technology in delivering ultra-low latency data communication in 5G networks that allows companies to offer better solutions in cloud gaming, smart factory and autonomous driving. It targets to minimize latency by providing a "shortcut" -- which can be completed by installing a small-scale data centers at 5G base stations -- for data transmission.
SKT said that the latest partnership will help the company to export its 5G-related technologies and services.
"Some 350 telecommunication firms are preparing to commercialize 5G services this year, and many companies are asking us to work together on 5G and MEC services," said Lee Kang-won, who leads Cloud Labs at SKT. "We believe South Korea's 5G and MEC technologies will spread globally."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
