Assembly approves prime minister nominee
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Monday endorsed President Moon Jae-in's pick for new prime minister despite strong resistance from the main opposition party.
The legislature passed the confirmation motion for Chung Sye-kyun at a plenary session. The six-term ruling party lawmaker and former speaker was nominated last month.
Among the 278 lawmakers present, 164 voted to approve Chung's appointment, while 109 disapproved. One lawmaker abstained, with four votes declared invalid.
Most disapproval votes were believed to have been cast by lawmakers from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) that has been contending that sending the former parliamentary speaker to the No. 2 Cabinet post could undermine the principle of separation of powers.
Chung led the National Assembly for two years through the end of May 2018.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
1
U.S. reaches out to N.K. 'through various channels': Trump's national security adviser
-
2
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
3
Population growth slowest in 2019, aged citizens hit new record high
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. Army chiefs to meet in Washington this week
-
5
S. Korea's ratio of unemployed in late 20s ranks highest among OECD nations