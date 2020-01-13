Cheong Wa Dae hails passage of bills on prosecution reform
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's office welcomed the passage of bills Tuesday that grant police more investigative power as the completion of a system to reform the state prosecution.
"Finally, the bills on adjusting the investigative rights of the prosecution and police have passed the National Assembly," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement.
"After a long wait, the institutionalization of prosecution reform has been completed at last," she added.
Ko was responding to the National Assembly's approval of the two bills in the absence of lawmakers belonging to the main opposition Liberty Korea Party. They have strongly protested the Moon administration's push for the legislation.
Ko said the government will make full preparations for follow-up administrative measures.
She also welcomed the passage of a set of three bills aimed at enhancing the transparency of accounting at private kindergartens that receive state subsides. Cheong Wa Dae expects their accounting practices to greatly improve with the legislation, she said.
In another statement, she hailed parliament's endorsement of Moon's pick of Chung Sye-kyun, a former National Assembly speaker, as prime minister.
Chung is expected to play a role in the Moon government's communication with the people and cooperation with opposition parties, leading "tangible changes" in terms of the economy and various social problems, according to Ko.
The president will likely appoint Chung on Tuesday.
