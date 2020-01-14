Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:01 January 14, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Chance to get paid extra,' said Coast Guard executives during Sewol tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Bill on rebalancing investigative power between prosecution, police passed; general election approaches closer (Kookmin Daily)
-- Less power for prosecution, more for police; rebalance on investigative power passed (Donga llbo)
-- Reform on prosecution finished as it loses authority to lead investigations (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecution loses control of investigations, police gain right to end them (Segye Times)
-- 50 ruling party officials hold celebration after passing all bills (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, government, ruling party join forces to tie up prosecution (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Legislation process to reform prosecution completed (Hankyoreh)
-- PM Chung Sye-kyun requested Moon guarantee him with responsibility (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea dominated by protests, number doubles from Park's impeachment (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lime finances hostile takeovers, retail investors lose 2 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Chung Sye-kyun passed as new prime minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Gender issues cost Deloitte Consulting place in Asia-Pacific unit: sources (Korea Herald)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution embroiled in head-on clash (Korea Times)
