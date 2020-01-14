(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 14)

His statement came as Seoul has been waiting for Pyongyang's response to Moon's overtures to improve inter-Korean relations in his New Year's address. Moon proposed that the two Koreas make concerted efforts to create the conditions for Kim to visit the South as earlier agreed between them. He also reaffirmed his commitment to push for the resumption of two major inter-Korean projects -- the Kaesong industrial park and Kumgangsan tours -- as well as the reconnection of roads and railways across the border.