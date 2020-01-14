(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 14)
An ominous start
In his inauguration speech on Monday, Lee Seong-yun, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, urged his junior prosecutors to "exercise their power to indict criminals discreetly" to protect the rights of the people. "At every step in investigations, you have to think again and judge if your indictments are appropriate," he said. He also underscored the need to concentrate prosecutors' capabilities on cases that relate to the public's everyday lives, rather than politically charged cases. He never mentioned the public's obvious interest in probes into various types of corruption in officialdom.
We are ashamed to see a top prosecutor deliver such an unprecedented message on the first day of his assignment. Who would not interpret it as an instruction to exercise self-restraint in ongoing investigations of the Moon Jae-in administration?
Lee was promoted to head the mighty Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office after serving as head of the prosecution bureau of the Ministry of Justice, which has orchestrated a massacre of the prosecution led by Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. Lee's persistent emphasis on the need for prosecutorial reforms in the past — and his call for prosecutors' self-restraint on indictments — cannot but be interpreted as an intent to put the brakes on the prosecutor general's ongoing investigations of several criminal cases involving the Blue House.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office has been probing suspicions about the Blue House's possible meddling in the Ulsan mayoral election last year to help President Moon Jae-in's old friend win the race and a myriad of suspicions over former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, an icon of the liberal camp. In an alarming turn, the head of the largest prosecution office in Korea is telling his subordinates to stop investigations into such explosive cases. If the Ministry of Justice carries out a follow-up reshuffle of the prosecution, investigations of the Blue House will certainly go down the drain.
Lee, who graduated from the same law school as Moon, aided him as head of a special inspection team when Moon was a senior presidential secretary for civil affairs in the Roh Moo-hyun administration. While serving as head of major posts in the prosecution, Lee often clashed with mainstream prosecutors by demanding a prudent approach to criminal cases involving the Blue House.
Lee has left the strong impression that he will serve the Blue House from now on. It needs to be seen how he may embody what he promised in his inauguration speech: to achieve high-quality criminal law services. But first, he must not forget that bringing justice and exposing corruption around the powers that be is what the public wants most from the prosecution. We fear Lee will leave an inexpungible stain on the integrity of the prosecution.
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
2
U.S. reaches out to N.K. 'through various channels': Trump's national security adviser
-
3
K-pop stars temporarily leaving music scene over anxiety disorders
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. make some progress in defense cost talks: Seoul's negotiator
-
5
Korea's hydrogen economy drive going smoothly