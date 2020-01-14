U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States said Monday it is keeping South Korea on a list of countries to monitor for currency practices.
The U.S. Treasury Department published the decision in a semiannual report to Congress, which also listed nine other countries, including China, Japan and Germany.
South Korea had hoped to be exempted after the Treasury indicated in its previous report in May that the fourth-largest Asian economy could be removed from the list if it continued to meet only one of the three criteria for a currency manipulator in the ensuing six-month period.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
2
U.S. reaches out to N.K. 'through various channels': Trump's national security adviser
-
3
K-pop stars temporarily leaving music scene over anxiety disorders
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. make some progress in defense cost talks: Seoul's negotiator
-
5
Korea's hydrogen economy drive going smoothly