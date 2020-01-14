Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 January 14, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-5 Cloudy 0

Incheon 01/-4 Sunny 20

Suwon 03/-4 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 04/-3 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 04/-4 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 03/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-1 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 05/-2 Sunny 20

Gwangju 06/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 07/05 Sleet 60

Daegu 05/-2 Sunny 20

Busan 06/01 Cloudy 20

(END)

