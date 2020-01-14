Moon says it's early to be pessimistic about dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday it is premature to be gloomy about the Korea peace process, pointing out the relatively good personal relationship between the leaders of North Korea and the United States.
In his New Year press conference at Cheong Wa Dae, he said, "I think we are not at the stage for now to be pessimistic about South-North dialogue and North Korea-U.S. dialogue, although it's not a stage be optimistic."
He mentioned President Donald Trump's birthday greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week, which were sent in a personal letter.
Moon called it "very positive" and a "good idea," through which Trump emphasized his relationship with Kim once again.
Mutual trust between Trump and Kim has been maintained along with continued efforts for the resumption of talks, Moon added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
2
U.S. reaches out to N.K. 'through various channels': Trump's national security adviser
-
3
K-pop stars temporarily leaving music scene over anxiety disorders
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. make some progress in defense cost talks: Seoul's negotiator
-
5
Korea's hydrogen economy drive going smoothly