Moon urges prosecution's self-reform, saying it's still powerful

All Headlines 10:37 January 14, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday the state prosecution is still powerful despite a set of legislative measures to reform the organization.

He called for Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to push for "self-reform" while speaking at his New Year's press conference at Cheong Wa Dae.

Moon avoided a direct answer when asked if he has "confidence" in Yoon.

He stressed that his administration's prosecution reform drive is not related to ongoing investigations into high-profile scandals involving former and sitting Cheong Wa Dae officials.

The recent replacement of several senior prosecutors close to Yoon has nothing to do with the reform drive either, he added.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a news conference for the new year at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Jan. 14, 2020. (Yonhap)


