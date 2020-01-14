Mercedes-Benz eyes bigger share in S. Korea on new models
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea said on Tuesday it will introduce several new and upgraded models this year to gain a bigger share of South Korea's passenger vehicle market.
In 2020, the German luxury carmaker plans to launch nine new and six facelifted models, including ones from sub-brands EQ, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach, to cement its leading status here, the company said in a statement.
It has achieved a stellar performance in South Korea since 2018, while its competitors such as BMW and Japanese brands have struggled with weak sales due, respectively, to the lingering impact of a series of engine fires, mainly in the BMW 520d sedan, and ongoing trade tensions with Japan.
In 2019, the company's sales jumped 10 percent to 78,133 vehicles from 70,798 units a year earlier helped by strong sales of the E-Class sedan. During the same period, overall imported vehicle sales fell 6.1 percent to 244,780 from 260,705, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).
Three out of 10 imported passenger cars sold in South Korea last year were Mercedes-Benz models, KAIDA said.
In October, Mercedes-Benz began to sell the EQC 400 4MATIC SUV, the first pure electric SUV available in the Korean market, as well as three plug-in hybrid models.
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
(5th LD) Samsung beats Q4 earnings estimate, set for better performance in 2020
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
2
K-pop stars temporarily leaving music scene over anxiety disorders
-
3
U.S. reaches out to N.K. 'through various channels': Trump's national security adviser
-
4
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture