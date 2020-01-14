Investors park more money in overseas funds in search of high returns
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas investment funds almost doubled in terms of net asset value to account for nearly 30 percent of the country's investment funds last year, as investors bet on higher yields outside the bearish domestic market, data showed Tuesday.
According to the data by the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA), some 4,670 overseas investment funds under management here came to 183.7 trillion won (US$159.5 billion) as of the end of 2019, taking up 28.3 percent of all investment funds.
The proportion of overseas investment funds of the total almost doubled over five years, up from 15.3 percent in 2015.
Overseas investment funds refer to those that invest more than 60 percent of their assets in overseas stocks, bonds, derivatives and real estate.
The growth of the overseas investment funds came amid low returns from domestic-focused funds.
To bolster the struggling economy, the Bank of Korea (BOK) slashed the policy rate twice in 2019: from 1.75 percent to 1.50 percent in July and to 1.25 percent in October, matching the all-time low that was previously seen in 2016.
The country's stock market has been suffering a bearish run for years, although the country's benchmark index, the KOSPI, advanced by more than 7 percent last year.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
(5th LD) Samsung beats Q4 earnings estimate, set for better performance in 2020
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
2
K-pop stars temporarily leaving music scene over anxiety disorders
-
3
U.S. reaches out to N.K. 'through various channels': Trump's national security adviser
-
4
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture