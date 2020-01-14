Moon appoints new prime minister
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in authorized the appointment of South Korea's new prime minister, Chung Sye-kyun, Tuesday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Moon is scheduled to give him a letter of appointment in a Cheong Wa Dae ceremony slated to open at 2:30 p.m.
Chung, a former National Assembly speaker and ruling party leader, will be sworn in at a separate event starting at 4:30 p.m. at the main government office complex in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul.
In his press conference earlier Tuesday, Moon said he would grant the prime minister a greater administrative role and authority.
On Monday night, the National Assembly passed the confirmation motion for Chung during a plenary session although lawmakers with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party voted to reject it.
Chung led the National Assembly for two years through the end of May 2018.
