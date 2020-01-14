IS DONGSEO 30,000 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 230,000 UP 5,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,200 DN 1,650

Kogas 35,350 DN 100

S-Oil 85,300 DN 400

KorZinc 422,000 DN 500

Hanwha Chem 20,000 UP 200

SK hynix 100,500 0

OCI 64,400 UP 1,600

KSOE 129,000 DN 2,500

HyundaiMipoDock 47,300 DN 850

SamsungHvyInd 7,410 DN 60

SYC 47,850 DN 100

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,500 UP 1,900

Donga Socio Holdings 98,800 DN 500

Youngpoong 657,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,600 0

SKNetworks 5,330 DN 100

ORION Holdings 17,200 UP 200

BukwangPharm 14,250 0

ILJIN MATERIALS 46,750 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,970 DN 110

SsangyongCement 5,100 DN 10

KAL 27,150 DN 150

GCH Corp 20,900 UP 300

LOTTE 36,350 DN 300

AK Holdings 35,000 DN 150

HankookShellOil 309,000 DN 1,000

Binggrae 55,100 DN 900

TaekwangInd 1,031,000 UP 13,000

Daesang 22,250 UP 600

LG Display 15,700 UP 300

TONGYANG 1,265 DN 15

LOTTE Fine Chem 41,400 DN 100

NamyangDairy 418,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,500 UP 1,150

Shinsegae 321,500 DN 2,500

BoryungPharm 14,600 DN 400

L&L 14,000 DN 50

KISWire 19,550 UP 150

(MORE)