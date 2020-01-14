KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
IS DONGSEO 30,000 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 230,000 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,200 DN 1,650
Kogas 35,350 DN 100
S-Oil 85,300 DN 400
KorZinc 422,000 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 20,000 UP 200
SK hynix 100,500 0
OCI 64,400 UP 1,600
KSOE 129,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 47,300 DN 850
SamsungHvyInd 7,410 DN 60
SYC 47,850 DN 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,500 UP 1,900
Donga Socio Holdings 98,800 DN 500
Youngpoong 657,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,600 0
SKNetworks 5,330 DN 100
ORION Holdings 17,200 UP 200
BukwangPharm 14,250 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,750 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,970 DN 110
SsangyongCement 5,100 DN 10
KAL 27,150 DN 150
GCH Corp 20,900 UP 300
LOTTE 36,350 DN 300
AK Holdings 35,000 DN 150
HankookShellOil 309,000 DN 1,000
Binggrae 55,100 DN 900
TaekwangInd 1,031,000 UP 13,000
Daesang 22,250 UP 600
LG Display 15,700 UP 300
TONGYANG 1,265 DN 15
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,400 DN 100
NamyangDairy 418,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,500 UP 1,150
Shinsegae 321,500 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 14,600 DN 400
L&L 14,000 DN 50
KISWire 19,550 UP 150
