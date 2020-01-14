KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 90,300 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 116,000 UP 1,000
LotteFood 396,000 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 8,590 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 94,000 UP 1,300
KCC 233,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,000 UP 50
POSCO 242,000 UP 3,500
SsangyongMtr 1,950 UP 25
SPC SAMLIP 83,300 DN 200
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 198,000 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,030 DN 10
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 265,500 UP 6,500
LG Corp. 73,100 UP 1,300
DB INSURANCE 48,450 UP 450
SLCORP 17,900 UP 500
Yuhan 232,500 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 60,000 0
NHIS 12,300 UP 250
SK Discovery 26,650 DN 400
LS 44,900 UP 500
GC Corp 128,000 UP 500
GS E&C 29,250 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,500 DN 800
DWEC 4,525 UP 10
Donga ST 105,500 DN 4,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,950 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 240,000 UP 6,500
DongwonF&B 227,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 38,600 UP 1,250
LGH&H 1,411,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 333,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 19,150 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 41,850 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,900 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,200 UP 100
LGInt 14,000 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,150 DN 550
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,900 DN 100
