KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,150 DN 100
S&T MOTIV 40,300 UP 1,000
SKTelecom 236,000 UP 1,500
LGELECTRONICS 68,300 UP 1,700
Celltrion 178,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 19,500 UP 300
Hanwha 23,550 UP 650
DB HiTek 30,150 UP 1,350
CJ 92,100 UP 900
JWPHARMA 28,600 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 DN 1,500
Handsome 30,600 DN 150
WJ COWAY 92,800 UP 3,200
UNID 45,850 UP 100
DAEKYO 5,950 UP 10
GKL 21,800 UP 50
KEPCO 27,050 UP 250
SamsungSecu 38,000 UP 350
HyundaiElev 68,900 DN 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,050 DN 600
Hanon Systems 11,100 UP 50
SK 248,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,750 UP 300
SKC 52,300 0
GS Retail 39,650 UP 100
KPIC 112,500 UP 4,500
Hanssem 75,300 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,500 UP 2,500
IBK 11,200 UP 50
LG Uplus 13,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,600 UP 900
KT&G 94,100 0
DHICO 5,550 DN 10
POONGSAN 24,350 UP 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 47,850 UP 1,150
Hansae 17,200 UP 450
LG HAUSYS 53,100 DN 600
Hyosung 73,800 DN 400
Youngone Corp 33,300 UP 250
HanmiPharm 296,000 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
1
