KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LotteChilsung 134,000 UP 2,000
KOLON IND 47,000 UP 50
BNK Financial Group 7,210 UP 110
emart 124,000 UP 4,000
LG Innotek 151,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,000 UP 9,500
KumhoPetrochem 78,300 UP 2,200
Mobis 244,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,500 UP 1,150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,600 UP 300
S-1 94,400 UP 1,000
Hanchem 106,000 UP 1,500
DWS 27,700 UP 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13700 DN50
KiaMtr 41,150 UP 700
KorElecTerm 41,000 DN 600
NamhaeChem 8,190 DN 40
DONGSUH 16,250 0
BGF 5,490 UP 100
SamsungEng 19,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 4,345 UP 45
SAMSUNG CARD 38,750 UP 950
CheilWorldwide 23,650 UP 750
KT 26,200 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL256500 DN6000
Kangwonland 29,300 DN 100
NAVER 190,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 167,000 0
NCsoft 610,000 DN 4,000
DSME 27,050 DN 150
DSINFRA 5,230 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 5,510 DN 10
SBC 14,200 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 24,450 UP 400
KIH 72,400 UP 2,300
LOTTE Himart 28,250 UP 400
GS 48,700 UP 550
CJ CGV 32,950 UP 100
HYUNDAILIVART 13,000 DN 300
