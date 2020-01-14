KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LIG Nex1 30,250 DN 250
FILA KOREA 48,250 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 139,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,300 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,250 UP 45
SGBC 35,800 DN 50
HITEJINRO 29,050 UP 1,650
CJ LOGISTICS 145,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 68,200 UP 600
DaelimInd 84,600 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 47,100 DN 350
Nongshim 225,500 0
Ottogi 541,000 UP 7,000
IlyangPharm 21,250 0
DaeduckElec 10,000 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 3,630 UP 125
HtlShilla 107,000 UP 500
Hanmi Science 37,350 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 135,500 UP 1,000
AMOREPACIFIC 234,500 UP 2,500
LF 16,850 UP 250
FOOSUNG 8,550 DN 90
JW HOLDINGS 5,880 DN 70
SK Innovation 139,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY303 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 52,900 DN 100
CUCKOO 114,000 UP 2,000
COSMAX 86,900 DN 100
MANDO 34,150 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 435,000 DN 5,500
INNOCEAN 69,500 UP 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 33,750 UP 650
Netmarble 98,300 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S321000 DN1500
ORION 111,500 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 170,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 67,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 23,550 UP 950
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,350 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 10,650 UP 50
(END)
-
1
