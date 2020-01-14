Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
33 forced labor victims and bereaved families sue 6 Japanese companies
SEOUL -- A group of 33 Korean victims of wartime forced labor in Japan and their bereaved families living in the southwestern city of Gwangju and South Jeolla Province launched a joint compensation lawsuit against six Japanese companies Tuesday.
The 33 plaintiffs include two surviving victims of Japanese forced labor, while the other 31 victims were all deceased and represented by their children or grandchildren in the second such lawsuit initiated in the Gwangju-South Jeolla region.
-----------------
Moon confidant of exports recovery this year
SEJONG -- President Moon Jae-in voiced confidence Tuesday that South Korea's exports can rebound this year and the nation's economy will make a leap forward.
Moon made the remarks in his press conference for the new year earlier in the day, a day after South Korea reported a rare gain in exports for the first 10 days of the month. "Since December last year, there have been signs that exports are improving," Moon said. "Also this month, exports rose 5.3 percent in the first 10 days."
-----------------
6.1 bln K-pop tweets globally in 2019
SEOUL -- Twitter Inc. said Tuesday that 6.1 billion tweets were created last year globally about K-pop.
The number is up 15 percent from 5.3 billion tweets a year earlier, according to the U.S. microblogging website.
Some of the top 20 countries that tweeted the most about K-pop in 2019 include Thailand, other Asian countries and some in South America.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 4th straight day amid hopes for Sino-U.S. trade deal
SEOUL -- The South Korean stock market closed higher on Tuesday to extend its winning streak to a fourth day amid hopes for improvement in trade relations between the United States and China and an imminent signing of their trade deal. The South Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 9.62 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 2,238.88. Trade volume was heavy at 823 million shares worth 7.1 trillion won (US$6.1 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 426 to 390.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon expects prime minister to help restore 'normal politics'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Tuesday that South Korea's new prime minister, Chung Sye-kyun, will play a role in efforts to normalize the country's politics ridden with polarization and partisan strife.
What's more urgent than any other thing is to "restore politics for dialogue, compromise and communication" in the country, Moon told Chung shortly after giving him a letter of appointment at a Cheong Wa Dae ceremony.
-----------------
Political parties show mixed responses to Moon's press conference in new year
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday that President Moon Jae-in "extensively and frankly" delivered his thoughts on key pending issues in his New Year's press conference.
But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) criticized Moon's optimistic view of North Korea's denuclearization talks and the South Korean economy as a "delusion."
