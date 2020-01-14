S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on trade, history row
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan held working-level talks in San Francisco on Monday (U.S. time) on the ongoing row over wartime history and trade, as their top diplomats gathered there for trilateral talks with the United States, the foreign ministry said.
Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, met with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, and discussed the issues of mutual concern, the ministry said. The two were accompanying their foreign ministers, Kang Kyung-wha and Toshimitsu Motegi, on their trips.
Kang, Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are scheduled to hold a trilateral session on Tuesday. On the sidelines, Kang plans to meet one-on-one with Pompeo, and officials are working to set up a separate meeting between Kang and Motegi.
Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have deteriorated since Tokyo imposed export restrictions against Seoul in August in protest of the South Korean Supreme Court's rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of wartime forced labor.
In response, the South decided to terminate a military information sharing pact with Japan, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement. But the planned termination was suspended at the last minute in November as the two countries agreed to hold talks on the issues of export controls and forced labor.
In Monday's working-level talks, Kim reiterated Seoul's call for Japan to retract the export controls while emphasizing the government's stance that it respects the court's decision, the ministry said.
The two sides also discussed preparations for a meeting of their foreign ministers, the ministry said.
Kim and Takizaki last met in Tokyo in November, days before Seoul put off the decision to terminate GSOMIA.
In a New Year's press conference on Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in urged Japan to present ideas for a solution, while emphasizing that any solution must have the victims' support.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
(5th LD) Samsung beats Q4 earnings estimate, set for better performance in 2020
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
2
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
3
K-pop stars temporarily leaving music scene over anxiety disorders
-
4
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture
-
5
'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture