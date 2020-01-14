S. Korean delegation meets with new Oman sultan, mourns Qaboos
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean delegation, led by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, met with Oman's new leader on Tuesday to offer condolences for the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Sultan Qaboos, who is credited with having set the county on a path to development after taking the helm of the nation in 1970, died on Friday at the age of 79. His cousin, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, was sworn in as new monarch on Saturday.
The nine-member South Korean delegation visited Oman's royal palace in Muscat, and delivered President Moon Jae-in's condolence message to the new leader, according to the ministry.
Sultan Haitham expressed his gratitude for the visit and Moon's message, it added.
Earlier, Seoul's foreign ministry expressed appreciation for the late leader's contribution to strengthening bilateral ties between South Korea and Oman through such efforts as signing a long-term energy supply contract.
Jeong then met with his Omani counterpart, Bader bin Saood Al Busaidi, and the two ministers vowed to further strengthen their cooperation in defense industries, according to the ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
(5th LD) Samsung beats Q4 earnings estimate, set for better performance in 2020
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
2
(3rd LD) Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
-
3
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
4
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture
-
5
K-pop stars temporarily leaving music scene over anxiety disorders