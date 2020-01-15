(LEAD) U.S. sanctions 2 N. Korean entities over labor exports
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned two North Korean entities, including one based in China, for involvement in North Korean labor exports in violation of international sanctions.
The U.S. Treasury Department said it is targeting a North Korean trading corporation, Namgang Trading Corp., and a China-based North Korean lodging facility, Beijing Sukbakso, for facilitating North Korea's practice of sending laborers abroad.
"The exportation of North Korean workers raises illicit revenue for the government of North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
Under a 2017 United Nations Security Council resolution, all U.N. member states were required to expel North Korean workers by Dec. 22, 2019.
The workers are believed to be a major source of income for Pyongyang as it continues to develop its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in violation of U.N. resolutions.
