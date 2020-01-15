Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon: 'Prosecutor general should lead prosecution reform' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon gives prosecutor general 'yellow card' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon slams prosecutor general for disobeying personnel reshuffle (Donga llbo)
-- Moon holds new year press conference in bid to end national conflicts (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon: Prosecutor general should lead prosecution reform (Segye Times)
-- Moon slams prosecutor general for illegality, says he is indebted to ex-justice minister (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon criticizes prosecutor general as unlawful, says he is indebted to ex-justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon presses prosecutor general to push for prosecution reform (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon warns that prosecution's 'selective investigation will lose public trust' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon vows to 'come up with a series of strong real estate policies' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon says 'sharp hikes in house prices should be reverted' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon vows eternal war over real estate (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon says denuclearization talks still open, too early for pessimism (Korea Herald)
-- Moon still positive about NK-US talks (Korea Times)
