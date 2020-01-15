(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 15)

The parties must refrain from demands that may instigate internal strife. They must bury the hatchet over the impeachment issue and overcome differences over candidate nomination. If need be, they should shelve the debate on long-term ideological visions until after integration. The unity of the conservative bloc is a prerequisite to achieving the cause of preventing the nation from slanting further left. If the conservative parties fight with each other out of selfish motives, people will look away from the entire right-wing camp.