(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 15)

In the meantime, the private sector is increasingly reluctant to invest and our growth potential continues to decline as a result of the government's reckless "income-led growth" policy. If the government keeps moving in that direction, it will only help dry up the state coffers. In a recent interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, Harvard University Prof. Robert Barro urged the government to stop its populist approach and push pro-market, pro-business, and pro-investment policies. Barro warned that South Korea is now headed to "income-led poverty," not to "income-led growth." After Moon underscored the need to come up with much stronger measures to calm the heated real estate market, even the Justice Party demanded the government come up with measures of substance instead of a "quick fix."