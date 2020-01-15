Hyundai launches Genesis GV80 SUV in S. Korea
By Choi Kyong-ae
ILSAN, South Korea, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the long-awaited GV80 sport utility vehicle under its independent Genesis brand to meet rising demand for recreational vehicles.
The GV80 is the first SUV model under the Genesis marque and the fourth model in the Genesis lineup, currently composed of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans.
"The GV80 comes with differentiated design and cutting-edge technologies that are not available in existing SUV models," Hyundai Motor President Lee Won-hee said in a statement.
The three-row, rear-wheel-drive SUV is equipped with a 3.0 liter diesel engine and various advanced features for safety and convenience, the statement said.
The GV80 boasts semi-autonomous driving and forward collision-avoidance assist-junction turning (FCA-JT) technology, which latter helps prevent collisions with vehicles coming from the front when turning left at intersections. It also has electronically controlled suspension with road preview, alerting the driver to road conditions ahead using cameras and navigation systems.
It has 10 airbags including a center side airbag that expands into the space between driver and passenger seats to prevent head injuries to the driver and front passenger.
Hyundai is offering a build-to-order program named Your Genesis in which customers can select the type of engine, driving system, color and options for their own GV80s.
The diesel-powered GV80 has a starting price of 66 million won (US$57,000), with prices rising depending on options.
GV80 models equipped with a 2.5 liter gasoline and a 3.5 liter gasoline turbo engine will be introduced later, the company said without providing a time frame.
Hyundai Motor plans to introduce the GV80 in the U.S., the world's most important automobile market, in the summer of 2020. It intends to add an electric model to the Genesis lineup next year.
In 2019, Hyundai sold 56,801 Genesis models in global markets, down 7.4 percent from 61,345 units a year earlier. In the U.S. market, Genesis sales more than doubled from 10,311 to 21,233 over the same period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(3rd LD) Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
-
2
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
3
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
4
Moon appoints new prime minister
-
5
S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on trade, history row