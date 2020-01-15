Korea's exports may get boost from slight oil price uptick amid U.S.-Iran tensions
SEJONG, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- A moderate increase in global oil prices sparked by U.S.-Iran tensions is likely to help boost South Korea's exports, a trade association said Wednesday.
A 10 percent hike in global oil prices will lead to a 3.2 percent rise in South Korea's outbound shipments, according to the Korea International Trade Association (KITA). The trade surplus, however, will narrow as its imports will increase by a slightly higher rate of 3.3 percent.
Earlier this month, the benchmark Dubai crude shot up to nearly US$70 per barrel amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. It was later stabilized after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will opt for nonmilitary retaliation such as sanctions against Iran.
Iran recently carried out a series of missile attacks against a U.S. air base in Iraq, further heightening tensions in the Middle East originally caused by the United States' killing of a top Iranian general in a drone strike.
KITA said 10 out 13 major export products will benefit from a moderate increase in global oil prices.
Major beneficiaries include petrochemical and petroleum goods, which each represent the fourth and fifth-largest export products.
Should the benchmark oil price jump beyond $80 per barrel, however, the association warned that South Korea's export recovery may be hampered as it will weigh down on business sentiment around the globe.
South Korea's outbound shipments plunged 10.3 percent on-year in 2019, with exports dipping for 13 consecutive months as of December. Seoul earlier projected its outbound shipments to rebound in 2020 by rising 3 percent on the back of a recovery in its mainstay chip segment and a base effect.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(3rd LD) Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
-
2
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
3
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
4
Moon appoints new prime minister
-
5
S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on trade, history row