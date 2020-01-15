Netflix ordered to amend 'unfair' terms of subscription in S. Korea
SEJONG, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has ordered Netflix Inc., a global internet entertainment service provider, to amend "unfair" terms and conditions in its subscription contracts.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said Netflix is required to notify subscribers of its plan to change fees and obtain consent from them.
Netflix has been notifying subscribers of changes to fees, but they have risen or fallen without subscriber agreement, according to the FTC.
Also, Netflix must summarily terminate subscriptions when the accounts are related to illegal activities such as copyright violations or illegal use of credit cards, the FTC said.
Since launching its service in South Korea in 2016, Netflix has joined hands with local TV networks and production companies to tell diverse stories designed to reach audiences in Asia and beyond.
Netflix had an estimated 2 million paid viewers in South Korea as of the end of November last year, more than doubling from a year earlier, industry data showed.
Netflix, which started as a video rental firm in 1997, offers original and licensed TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(3rd LD) Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
-
2
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
3
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
4
Moon appoints new prime minister
-
5
S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on trade, history row