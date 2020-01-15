(LEAD) Former PM resumes political activity ahead of April 15 elections
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 3-5)
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon resumed his political activity as a member of the ruling party Wednesday amid expectations that he will play a key role in the party for the April 15 parliamentary elections.
Lee, a former journalist and four-term lawmaker, officially returned to the ruling Democratic Party (DP) after new Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, a former parliamentary speaker, took office Tuesday.
Lee resumed his political career after a six-year hiatus. He was elected as a provincial governor in 2014 and became the first prime minister under the Moon Jae-in administration in May 2017.
In a meeting with Lee, DP chairman Lee Hae-chan expressed optimism about his role in preparations for the elections.
"I've never left the party. There was physically a distance, but I've never distanced myself (from the party) in my heart," the ex-prime minister told reporters after meeting with the party's leadership council members at the National Assembly.
Speculation is rampant that he may run in a district of the Jongno ward in central Seoul or serve as co-head of the party's election preparation panel.
"The DP will make a decision," Lee said, when asked if he has decided to run in the electoral precinct.
Jongno is regarded as a symbolic constituency in Korean politics where key political heavyweights were elected. Chung, a six-term lawmaker, was elected in the district in 2012 and 2016.
Hwang Kyo-ahn, chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, recently announced that he will run in a "tough" electoral district in a metropolitan area. His remarks raised expectations that a "big" race between Lee and Hwang could unfold in Jongno.
Lee appears to be prudent in publicly talking about his plan related to the elections.
"I've not discussed (my role) with the party so far," he said. "It is not appropriate for me to hasten or press until the party makes a decision."
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
3
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
4
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(3rd LD) Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
-
2
U.S., S. Korea committed to unified response to N. Korea: State Dept.
-
3
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
4
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
5
S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on trade, history row