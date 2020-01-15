Seoul stocks down late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower Wednesday morning, led by losses in tech stocks and other market heavyweights, on news that an interim Sino-American trade deal does not remove tariffs on Chinese goods.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.58 points, or 0.34 percent, to reach 2,231.3 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will remain in place even under the Phase 1 deal, according to reports. The world's two largest economies are set to sign the deal in Washington later in the day.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks traded lower.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 1.17 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.79 percent. Top portal operator Naver was down 0.52 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,158.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.8 won from Tuesday's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(3rd LD) Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
-
2
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
3
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
4
Moon appoints new prime minister
-
5
S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on trade, history row