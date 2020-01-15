Navy's sea salvage unit conducts annual winter training
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Braving freezing temperatures, the Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit (SSU) launched its annual wintertime training as part of efforts to maintain full operational readiness, officials said Wednesday.
Around 70 members of the special unit kicked off the three-day training in and around waters off South Korea's southern port of Jinhae on Tuesday that focuses on honing skills for conducting operations underwater.
The programs include training to become proficient in using a self-contained breathing apparatus, commonly referred to as scuba; rubber boat pedaling; underwater swimming; and a rescue mission from a maritime helicopter.
"This training is meant to help arm our service personnel with strong mental and physical excellence in order to fulfill missions under any circumstances," the Navy said in a release.
Established in 1950 as one of the Navy's special forces, the unit carries out ship salvaging and search and rescue missions, among others.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(3rd LD) Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
-
2
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
3
U.S., S. Korea committed to unified response to N. Korea: State Dept.
-
4
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
5
S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on trade, history row