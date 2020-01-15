Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Former Australian Open semifinalist Chung Hyeon has pulled out of qualifying for this year's event with a hand injury, his agency announced Wednesday.
IMG said Chung has been diagnosed with tendinitis in his right hand and will not compete in the qualifying round of the Australian Open. Chung had been scheduled to face Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the first qualifying match.
Chung reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2018, the best performance by a South Korean player at a Grand Slam event. He was knocked out in the second round in 2019.
Chung, 23, has been hampered by assorted injuries since his surprising appearance in the final four in Melbourne two years ago. He had to retire from that semifinals match against Roger Federer with blisters on his foot, and he kept having blister issues for the rest of 2018. He missed half of 2019 with a back injury.
He reached a career-high 19th in the world rankings following his Australian Open run but has since fallen all the way to 126th.
Kwon Soon-woo, the highest-ranked Korean today at No. 83, is currently the only player from the country set to compete in the big tournament.
Lee Duck-hee won his first qualifying match on Wednesday and must win two more matches to make it to the Australian Open, which begins next Monday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
3
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
4
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
5
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
1
(3rd LD) Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
-
2
U.S., S. Korea committed to unified response to N. Korea: State Dept.
-
3
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
4
(LEAD) EXO's Chen breaks surprise marriage news, hints at fiance's pregnancy
-
5
S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on trade, history row