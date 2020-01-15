(News Focus) Samsung, LG to intensify tech war over TVs after CES

"In a competition between South Korea's high-end TV manufacturers, we always thought that the players should at least meet some extent of standards, and we welcome that (Samsung) decided to follow the standards," Park Hyung-se, who is in charge of LG's Home Entertainment business division, said at a press meeting on the sidelines of CES 2020. "As you know, we have been consistently competing in the market focusing on three aspects: sound quality, design and picture quality."