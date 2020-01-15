KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Kogas 35,500 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 229,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,000 DN 200
CJ 92,400 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 48,600 UP 1,300
KSOE 129,000 0
IS DONGSEO 31,400 UP 1,400
SamsungHvyInd 7,490 UP 80
SYC 48,050 UP 200
KorZinc 423,000 UP 1,000
KT&G 94,100 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 20,000 0
MERITZ SECU 3,615 DN 15
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,100 DN 400
Kangwonland 29,500 UP 200
DHICO 5,680 UP 130
DB HiTek 28,800 DN 1,350
NCsoft 619,000 UP 9,000
Kakao 170,000 UP 3,000
NAVER 191,500 UP 1,000
OCI 64,900 UP 500
SK 245,500 DN 2,500
Hanon Systems 11,250 UP 150
LG Display 15,600 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 5,550 UP 40
LOTTE 36,550 UP 200
AK Holdings 34,850 DN 150
Binggrae 55,200 UP 100
GCH Corp 20,900 0
LotteChilsung 134,500 UP 500
SBC 14,200 0
Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 DN 250
TONGYANG 1,280 UP 15
Donga Socio Holdings 95,700 DN 3,100
SK hynix 98,200 DN 2,300
Youngpoong 666,000 UP 9,000
KISWire 19,600 UP 50
KCC 233,500 0
LotteFood 401,500 UP 5,500
AmoreG 91,000 UP 700
