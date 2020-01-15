HyundaiMtr 115,000 DN 1,000

SamsungElec 59,000 DN 1,000

Daesang 22,350 UP 100

SKNetworks 5,350 UP 20

ORION Holdings 17,250 UP 50

NEXENTIRE 8,680 UP 90

CHONGKUNDANG 95,400 UP 1,400

Ottogi 546,000 UP 5,000

IlyangPharm 21,150 DN 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,150 UP 150

POSCO 242,000 0

SamsungElecMech 133,500 DN 2,000

Hanssem 78,600 UP 3,300

Mobis 245,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,350 DN 150

HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 UP 600

S-1 94,300 DN 100

SPC SAMLIP 83,300 0

SAMSUNG SDS 197,500 DN 500

KUMHOTIRE 4,045 UP 15

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,300 UP 100

WooriFinancialGroup 10,750 UP 100

SGBC 35,900 UP 100

Hyosung 73,300 DN 500

Nongshim 226,000 UP 500

HankookShellOil 309,000 0

BukwangPharm 14,300 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 46,950 UP 200

DaeduckElec 10,100 UP 100

HtlShilla 105,500 DN 1,500

NHIS 12,250 DN 50

Hanchem 108,500 UP 2,500

DWS 27,750 UP 50

UNID 45,800 DN 50

GS Retail 39,650 0

BGF Retail 169,500 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 66,200 DN 800

WJ COWAY 92,500 DN 300

SKTelecom 237,500 UP 1,500

S&T MOTIV 40,800 UP 500

(MORE)