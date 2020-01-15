KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 115,000 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 59,000 DN 1,000
Daesang 22,350 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,350 UP 20
ORION Holdings 17,250 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 8,680 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 95,400 UP 1,400
Ottogi 546,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 21,150 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,150 UP 150
POSCO 242,000 0
SamsungElecMech 133,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 78,600 UP 3,300
Mobis 245,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,350 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 UP 600
S-1 94,300 DN 100
SPC SAMLIP 83,300 0
SAMSUNG SDS 197,500 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,045 UP 15
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,300 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,750 UP 100
SGBC 35,900 UP 100
Hyosung 73,300 DN 500
Nongshim 226,000 UP 500
HankookShellOil 309,000 0
BukwangPharm 14,300 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,950 UP 200
DaeduckElec 10,100 UP 100
HtlShilla 105,500 DN 1,500
NHIS 12,250 DN 50
Hanchem 108,500 UP 2,500
DWS 27,750 UP 50
UNID 45,800 DN 50
GS Retail 39,650 0
BGF Retail 169,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 66,200 DN 800
WJ COWAY 92,500 DN 300
SKTelecom 237,500 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 40,800 UP 500
