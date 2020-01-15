KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DAEKYO 6,000 UP 50
GKL 21,900 UP 100
Handsome 31,400 UP 800
LGInt 14,300 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,500 0
DB INSURANCE 48,150 DN 300
SLCORP 18,000 UP 100
Yuhan 231,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 71,600 UP 2,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,900 DN 150
SsangyongMtr 2,065 UP 115
KEPCO 27,100 UP 50
SamsungSecu 37,900 DN 100
HDC-OP 23,400 DN 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,550 UP 200
LG Corp. 73,300 UP 200
BoryungPharm 14,600 0
L&L 13,950 DN 50
NamyangDairy 420,500 UP 2,500
JWPHARMA 28,600 0
KAL 27,100 DN 50
SsangyongCement 5,210 UP 110
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,970 0
S-Oil 85,500 UP 200
LG Innotek 148,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 47,700 UP 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 UP300
KiaMtr 41,200 UP 50
KumhoPetrochem 77,400 DN 900
SKC 51,300 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,710 DN 40
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,700 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,800 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,700 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 41,500 DN 350
HITEJINRO 31,650 UP 2,600
CJ LOGISTICS 145,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 69,100 UP 900
DaelimInd 85,700 UP 1,100
