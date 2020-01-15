DAEKYO 6,000 UP 50

GKL 21,900 UP 100

Handsome 31,400 UP 800

LGInt 14,300 UP 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 137,500 0

DB INSURANCE 48,150 DN 300

SLCORP 18,000 UP 100

Yuhan 231,500 DN 1,000

HyundaiElev 71,600 UP 2,700

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,900 DN 150

SsangyongMtr 2,065 UP 115

KEPCO 27,100 UP 50

SamsungSecu 37,900 DN 100

HDC-OP 23,400 DN 150

HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,550 UP 200

LG Corp. 73,300 UP 200

BoryungPharm 14,600 0

L&L 13,950 DN 50

NamyangDairy 420,500 UP 2,500

JWPHARMA 28,600 0

KAL 27,100 DN 50

SsangyongCement 5,210 UP 110

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,970 0

S-Oil 85,500 UP 200

LG Innotek 148,000 DN 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 47,700 UP 600

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 UP300

KiaMtr 41,200 UP 50

KumhoPetrochem 77,400 DN 900

SKC 51,300 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,710 DN 40

LOTTE Fine Chem 41,700 UP 300

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,800 UP 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,700 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 41,500 DN 350

HITEJINRO 31,650 UP 2,600

CJ LOGISTICS 145,500 UP 500

DOOSAN 69,100 UP 900

DaelimInd 85,700 UP 1,100

(MORE)