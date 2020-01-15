KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Huchems 19,400 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 139,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,800 DN 100
KIH 72,800 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 29,200 UP 950
GS 48,250 DN 450
CJ CGV 32,800 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 13,200 UP 200
LIG Nex1 29,950 DN 300
Fila Holdings 49,150 UP 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 141,500 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,350 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,245 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 234,500 0
MANDO 34,200 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 434,500 DN 500
INNOCEAN 71,700 UP 2,200
Doosan Bobcat 33,950 UP 200
Netmarble 98,900 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S321000 0
ORION 112,500 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 37,650 UP 300
Shinsegae 323,500 UP 2,000
HanmiPharm 299,500 UP 3,500
HyundaiEng&Const 41,700 UP 1,100
Hanwha 23,800 UP 250
SK Discovery 26,550 DN 100
LS 45,200 UP 300
GC Corp 125,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 30,050 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 267,500 UP 2,000
KPIC 114,000 UP 1,500
IBK 11,250 UP 50
KorElecTerm 40,350 DN 650
NamhaeChem 8,260 UP 70
DONGSUH 16,400 UP 150
BGF 5,630 UP 140
SamsungEng 19,000 0
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 0
PanOcean 4,370 UP 25
