KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SAMSUNG CARD 38,750 0
CheilWorldwide 23,950 UP 300
KT 26,200 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL260000 UP3500
LG Uplus 13,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,600 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,300 UP 2,800
TaekwangInd 1,017,000 DN 14,000
DSME 27,050 0
DSINFRA 5,280 UP 50
DWEC 4,675 UP 150
Donga ST 102,000 DN 3,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,200 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 247,000 UP 7,000
DongwonF&B 226,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 39,200 UP 600
LGH&H 1,422,000 UP 11,000
LGCHEM 328,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 19,700 UP 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,400 UP 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,150 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,450 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 69,600 UP 1,300
Celltrion 176,500 DN 1,500
LF 16,800 DN 50
FOOSUNG 8,620 UP 70
JW HOLDINGS 5,870 DN 10
SK Innovation 137,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 24,300 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 47,900 UP 50
Hansae 17,000 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 53,300 UP 200
Youngone Corp 32,500 DN 800
KOLON IND 47,850 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 7,220 UP 10
emart 123,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY306 50 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 52,900 0
CUCKOO 117,500 UP 3,500
COSMAX 88,000 UP 1,100
