Samsung C&T wins 1.9 tln won deal for airport expansion in Bangladesh

All Headlines 16:29 January 15, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Wednesday it has won a 1.9-trillion won (US$1.6 billion) deal to expand an airport in Bangladesh.

Under the deal with Civilian Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Samsung C&T will expand the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka over the next 48 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Two Japanese companies -- Fujita Corp. and Mitsubishi Corp. -- signed the same deal to join the expansion project valued at 2.8 trillion won in total, a company spokesman said.

This file photo provided by Samsung C&T shows the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


