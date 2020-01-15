Samsung C&T wins 1.9 tln won deal for airport expansion in Bangladesh
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Wednesday it has won a 1.9-trillion won (US$1.6 billion) deal to expand an airport in Bangladesh.
Under the deal with Civilian Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Samsung C&T will expand the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka over the next 48 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Two Japanese companies -- Fujita Corp. and Mitsubishi Corp. -- signed the same deal to join the expansion project valued at 2.8 trillion won in total, a company spokesman said.
