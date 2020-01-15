S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 15, 2020
All Headlines 16:34 January 15, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.320 1.317 +0.3
3-year TB 1.391 1.386 +0.5
10-year TB 1.695 1.716 -2.1
2-year MSB 1.392 1.382 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.972 1.968 +0.4
91-day CD 1.460 1.460 0.0
(END)
