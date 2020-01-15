Mahindra may seek support from KDB for SsangYong Motor: sources
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- An executive from Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will come to South Korea this week to discuss and seek financial support from the main creditor bank of its local unit, SsangYong Motor Co., industry sources said Wednesday.
SsangYong Motor confirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka will visit Seoul on Thursday but didn't provide any details about his schedule here.
His visit comes ahead of the sport utility vehicle-focused carmaker's planned board meeting on Jan. 30. Goenka serves as chairman of SsangYong Motor's board.
"We have not yet received any request from Mahindra for a meeting with KDB officials," a KDB spokesman said.
The Mahindra executive reportedly will make sure that, as the largest shareholder in SsangYong, the Indian carmaker will make an investment in the local unit and called on the KDB to extend a fresh loan to the carmaker. Mahindra & Mahindra owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor.
Mahindra said it may consider injecting 230 billion won into SsangYong Motor to put it back on track during a meeting with the carmaker's labor union in India late last year.
But the Indian parent firm made it clear that the injection will be possible if the KDB extends an additional loan to its Korean unit.
For the whole of 2019, SsangYong Motor's sales fell 6.5 percent to 132,799 vehicles from 141,995 units in the year-ago period due to lower demand for its models.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup includes the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
In March 2011, acquired the carmaker in bankruptcy proceedings as part of its "globalization strategy."
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
3
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
4
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
N.K. media slams Moon's peace diplomacy
-
1
U.S., S. Korea committed to unified response to N. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(3rd LD) Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
-
3
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
4
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
5
S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on trade, history row