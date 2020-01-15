IKEA recalls India-made travel mugs over chemical concerns
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Global furniture giant IKEA said Wednesday that it is recalling India-made Troligtvis travel mugs due to health concerns related to chemicals in the products.
The decision came amid worries that the mugs that have been sold since last year may migrate levels of dibutyl phthalate exceeding the recommended limits.
IKEA's Korea unit said that all customers who have bought the cups can get full refunds regardless of whether they have receipts.
"We took the global recall measure so as to secure the safety of customers, first and foremost," IKEA Korea said.
