S. Korea seeks to find space within N.K. sanctions regime: Seoul official
WASHINGTON, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to find space within the international sanctions regime to conduct inter-Korean cooperation projects, Seoul's top nuclear envoy said Wednesday.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made the remark after arriving in Washington for talks with his American counterpart, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun.
The pair is slated to meet Thursday to discuss the way forward amid an impasse in denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
"The momentum for dialogue is getting weaker and weaker, and under these conditions the task facing South Korea and the United States is to manage the situation in a stable manner and revive the momentum for talks," Lee told reporters at Washington's Dulles International Airport.
At his meetings with U.S. officials, Lee is expected to discuss President Moon Jae-in's initiative to resume inter-Korean projects as a way of facilitating U.S.-North Korea talks.
In particular, the issue of allowing individual tours to North Korea's Mount Kumgang will likely be subject to coordination between Seoul and Washington as the U.S. is wary of any projects that could undermine the international sanctions regime against the North.
"(Individual tours) are not banned under U.N. Security Council sanctions," Lee said. "The reason we are discussing this issue with the U.S. is that we are trying to find space within the sanctions framework agreed on by the international community."
