(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 16)

The two judges were members of groups of reform-minded judges. Choi served as president of a progressive study group while Lee was a member of a group studying international human rights law. Both judges first raised suspicions about the National Court Administration (NCA)'s abuse of power in 2018. They took the lead in attacking the Supreme Court and the NCA for wielding influence in appointments of judges across the country in a crusade to protect independence in court trials and enhance public trust in the judiciary. They are shaking the integrity of our courts now. Did they really play the role of whistleblowers in a bid to shore up the dignity of the bench?