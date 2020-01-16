(LEAD) Moon stresses gov't role in fostering AI sector
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Moon's remarks; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government will make every effort to promote South Korea's artificial intelligence (AI) industry on the basis of its information technology prowess.
He emphasized that the country has great potential to become an AI powerhouse while starting a meeting to receive a briefing from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Communications Commission on this year's core policy goals.
It was held at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) inside the Daedeok Innopolis located in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. The state-funded ETRI is an AI technology research hub of South Korea.
"(We) should secure future jobs with the power of information and technology and advance the era of an innovative, inclusive nation," Moon said.
The key is to become a science-technology power and the No. 1 leader in the AI field, he added.
South Korea has "adequate potential to make a leap as an AI power," Moon said, citing its advanced IT sector. "Pulling off the potential into a reality is the task the government should do."
The president also raised the need to complete the establishment of 5G networks nationwide by 2022, calling it the "infrastructure of South Korea's innovative growth."
The government will take the initiative in efforts to nurture AI-related unicorn companies in the nation via support for the training of manpower, Moon said.
Moon, meanwhile, plans to receive new year policy reports from ministries through February under the slogan of "Tangible Changes, Republic of Korea 2020," according to the official.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
3
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
4
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
2
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
3
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
4
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
5
U.S., S. Korea committed to unified response to N. Korea: State Dept.