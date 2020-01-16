Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Jan. 16

All Headlines 09:02 January 16, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon to receive policy report from science ministry

-- Press conference for British rock band Queen's concert in Seoul

-- Results of S. Korea-U.S. defense cost talks

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea to jack up state spending on sci-tech, AI in 2020

-- Data on money supply in Nov.
